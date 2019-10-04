Scharf Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Novartis A G (NVS); Coldstream Capital Management Upped Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 1.91M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS STILL BELIEVES KYMRIAH WILL BECOME BLOCKBUSTER THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 33,986 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 23,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 2.04 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,071 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $189.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 107,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 60,598 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Com stated it has 106,747 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.93 million shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ltd Liability reported 768 shares. Paragon Mngmt Llc invested in 117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Invest Ptnrs owns 52,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 775,234 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management reported 5,024 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc reported 227,091 shares. Saratoga Rech & Mgmt holds 144,245 shares. Moreover, Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has 0.51% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,920 shares. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 65,835 shares. Prudential Public accumulated 4,224 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors has 3,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 20,711 shares to 83,300 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 4,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,775 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

