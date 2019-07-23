Scharf Investments Boosted Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) as Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 7.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 616,360 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp owns 9.07 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clark Estates Ny reported 27,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,039 shares. Madison Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,500 shares. Burney Com accumulated 0.23% or 31,924 shares. Middleton & Ma invested 0.16% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Princeton Strategies Group Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Millennium Management invested in 0.1% or 582,569 shares. Retail Bank owns 17,334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 7,050 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.11% or 97,200 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Midas Mngmt stated it has 11,365 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 225,689 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,778 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,176 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.