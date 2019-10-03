Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Raised By $311,750 Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Stake; W.R. Berkley (WRB) Shorts Raised By 11.29%

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) had an increase of 11.29% in short interest. WRB’s SI was 5.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.29% from 4.69M shares previously. With 545,100 avg volume, 10 days are for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s short sellers to cover WRB’s short positions. The SI to W.R. Berkley Corporation’s float is 5.38%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 22,946 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Waters Corp. (WAT) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 1,450 shares as Waters Corp. (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 117,388 shares with $25.27 million value, up from 115,938 last quarter. Waters Corp. now has $14.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 35,157 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -1.74% below currents $220.16 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 310,327 shares. State Street holds 3.11 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Independent Invsts Inc has invested 4.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 258,964 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Company holds 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 51,899 shares. 295,458 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rockland Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 100 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Com. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 8,467 shares. Jensen Mngmt accumulated 446,637 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -8.84% below currents $70.57 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WRB in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.