Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Holds Position in Xilinx (XLNX); Van Berkom & Associates Increased Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Position by $1.05 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 24,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 52,422 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 296,113 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 104,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, up from 100,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cetera Advisors Limited Co owns 2,525 shares. 177,453 are held by King Luther Corp. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 66,729 shares. 4,056 were reported by Conning Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.63% or 52,668 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 15,034 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 40,955 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 19,675 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 1,759 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Huntington National Bank holds 0.01% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 50,326 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,932 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

