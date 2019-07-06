Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $619,380 as Stock Rose; U S Bancorp (USB) Shareholder United Fire Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. It closed at $48.04 lastly. It is down 23.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.59M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Booking Holdings Inc and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.69B for 12.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Company has 4,354 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charter Com holds 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 14,667 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.43% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.6% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.69% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Advisors Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 20,665 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Markston Ltd Company has 0.94% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Farmers Tru reported 70,512 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 505,231 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amer Incorporated has invested 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Altfest L J & Inc owns 8,883 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru has 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital L L C has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ent Ser holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Arcadia Management Mi invested in 227 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 66,000 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.1% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 13,575 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 126,320 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 5,572 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested in 0% or 640 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 5,397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 105,353 shares. Utah Retirement System has 15,633 shares.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $73.69M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 242 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).