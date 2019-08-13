Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Kimberly (KMB) Holding By $666,783; TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (TSGTF) Shorts Up By 50.21%

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 155,223 shares with $19.23 million value, down from 160,644 last quarter. Kimberly now has $47.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 856,547 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.29 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 38,756 shares to 190,135 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) stake by 5,895 shares and now owns 44,103 shares. Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn Ltd owns 3,940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Management holds 30,658 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Com Ma reported 5.34M shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Llc has 29,549 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fiduciary accumulated 24,035 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.2% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 22,152 shares. Choate Investment invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 17,317 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Co. Gradient Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 20,427 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. F&V Ltd holds 35,425 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,106 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Company invested in 257 shares.

