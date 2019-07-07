Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Its T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stake by $402,100; Stock Price Rose; As Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Stock Value Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Upped Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 47,795 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 17.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Altisource’s B3 Ratings, Revises Outlook To Positive; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss $4.13M; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price (TROW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 129,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 648,835 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Head of Fixed Income Ted Wiese to Step Down at Year-End; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 3.4% of G1 Therapeutics Inc; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 778,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 155,400 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsr has 31,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Swiss Natl Bank holds 19,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 13,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 4,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Axa invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 38,170 shares. Indexiq Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,510 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 8,296 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj reported 44,822 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has 40,817 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.3% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 22,225 shares. Middleton & Ma has invested 0.08% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Arizona State Retirement System holds 71,052 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 0.34% or 402,105 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 6,700 shares. Advsr Asset has invested 0.05% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 359 shares. Birinyi Assocs invested in 0.1% or 2,400 shares. Pacific Mngmt Com stated it has 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 46,187 shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers has 0.04% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 57,206 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.