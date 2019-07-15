Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Merck (MRK) Holding by $1.47 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 3.25M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53.65M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 847,398 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 50 FLIGHTS CANCELED THURSDAY DUE TO INSPECTIONS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Traffic Rose 3.5%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,635 shares. Hilltop Holdg, Texas-based fund reported 14,049 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Linscomb And Williams has 23,428 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 841 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares. 76,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 711,891 shares. Washington Bank holds 3,165 shares. 304,429 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Creative Planning reported 0.02% stake. Leisure Capital Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,204 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Ser has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 616 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invesco stated it has 2.15M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 60,709 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Limited has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ledyard Bankshares has 29,446 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wellington Gru Llp holds 62.72M shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 15,101 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 1.23% or 208,452 shares. 243,702 were accumulated by Braun Stacey. 1.62 million were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Exchange Capital Management holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 46,955 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Inc reported 1.32% stake. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability stated it has 26,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 1.77 million shares. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 3.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle (NSRGY).