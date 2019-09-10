Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Waters Corp. (WAT) Holding by $1.22 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Aecom (ACM) Holding by $1.13 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $222.21. About 251,223 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 38,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 992,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 544,076 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 83,894 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 60,332 shares. 1,485 are owned by Clean Yield Gp. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.06% or 6,020 shares. 1,184 are held by Landscape Capital Management Ltd. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 216,878 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 61,608 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Charles Schwab owns 344,108 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 13,576 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Llc has 42,937 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,550 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.69 million for 26.08 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Inv Advsrs Lp has 154,000 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gotham Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 28,057 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 206,800 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 1,371 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 371,181 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc has 1.12% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 69,607 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 12,475 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 8,500 shares. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 24,730 shares. Cornerstone holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerset holds 0.01% or 834 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $120.78M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.