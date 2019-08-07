Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position; SL Green Realty Has 0.9 Sentiment

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 129 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 144 sold and trimmed positions in SL Green Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 78.55 million shares, down from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SL Green Realty Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 118 Increased: 91 New Position: 38.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 97,124 shares with $13.76M value, down from 105,312 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $10.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 813,191 shares traded or 46.94% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56M for 11.17 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 725,409 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. for 1.07 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 149,300 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 546,211 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,940 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 28.06 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 22.53 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 384,746 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 111,647 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 2,797 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Inc owns 2,595 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 147,153 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 43,274 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 76,189 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 100,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 12,951 are held by Mason Street Ltd Liability Company. Rampart Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,815 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 8,020 shares to 243,655 valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) stake by 5,895 shares and now owns 44,103 shares. Merck (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.