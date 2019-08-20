Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $619,380; Shares Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 860,527 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 517,376 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 14,700 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has invested 1.97% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Halcyon Mngmt Prtnrs Lp reported 81,907 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Apg Asset Nv owns 20,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capstone Investment holds 141,203 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.1% or 3,313 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 2.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Kennedy Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 0.13% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.21 million shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn invested in 0% or 200 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 51,139 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp stated it has 17,694 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highbridge Ltd Liability has 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34 million for 20.59 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3,965 shares to 20,115 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 3.50 million shares. Sterling Capital Management holds 338,986 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co owns 13,150 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 18,634 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 13,135 shares. 13,575 were accumulated by Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 9,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Veritable Lp accumulated 6,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 5,800 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 578 shares. 29,927 are held by Fiduciary Tru Com. Boston Family Office Limited Com invested in 0.35% or 59,095 shares.

