Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Holding in Waters Corp. (WAT) Has Decreased by $1.22 Million as Shares Declined; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Raised Its International Business Machs C (IBM) Stake by $377,880

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,817 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 51,586 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 61,952 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% or 11,270 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.06% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,673 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 0.05% or 10,202 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 3 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 23,570 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caledonia Public Ltd Com invested 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stock Yards National Bank And Tru has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 120 shares in its portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares to 190,135 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital holds 0.01% or 139 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.05% or 41,845 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,888 shares. Lathrop Investment accumulated 2.76% or 65,760 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,344 shares. Legacy Private Company holds 0.24% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,057 shares. Oxbow Advsr has 2,703 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 305,491 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Acg Wealth reported 3,309 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,997 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Co holds 1.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,684 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 54,954 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,157 shares. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).