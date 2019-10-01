Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Upped Regeneron (REGN) Holding; Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone (RST) SI Increased By 20.5%

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) had an increase of 20.5% in short interest. RST’s SI was 1.64 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.5% from 1.36 million shares previously. With 232,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s short sellers to cover RST’s short positions. The SI to Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc’s float is 7.58%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 63,386 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Regeneron (REGN) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 2,022 shares as Regeneron (REGN)'s stock declined 10.57%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 18,848 shares with $5.90 million value, up from 16,826 last quarter. Regeneron now has $30.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $274.35. About 344,294 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON'S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards – GlobeNewswire" published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Rosetta Stone Is Turning Around – And The Stock Might, Too – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $425.11 million. It operates through three divisions: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

