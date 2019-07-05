Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $666,783 as Stock Value Rose; Q Global Advisors Has Lowered Its M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.95 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 40,692 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 612,004 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Archer Daniels Midland Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “17 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Double – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About M/I Homes Inc (MHO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 417 are held by Pnc Services. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 95,262 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 27,295 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 295,317 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 69,129 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Voya Investment Lc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Street has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has 0.16% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 1.14M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,686 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “By How Much Will Kimberly-Clark Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark declares $1.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broad price increases from Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $551.15 million for 21.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares to 190,135 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).