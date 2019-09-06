Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lifted Its Total Systems Services (TSS) Stake; Omers Administration Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Total Systems Services (TSS) stake by 15.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,895 shares as Total Systems Services (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,103 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 38,208 last quarter. Total Systems Services now has $25.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 1.68M shares traded or 43.00% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Omers Administration Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 138,801 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 4.62M shares with $484.65 million value, down from 4.76 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $359.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Omers Administration Corp increased Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) stake by 40,500 shares to 55,600 valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) stake by 19,336 shares and now owns 726,894 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 12.73% above currents $112.37 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Sit Associates Inc has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,688 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,653 shares. Moreover, James Investment Rech has 1.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Assets Invest Management Lc reported 162,600 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 244,645 shares. Family Firm Incorporated stated it has 4,410 shares. Ci Investments has 1.93M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc reported 115,548 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory reported 4,193 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 71,844 shares. Citigroup holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.62M shares. The Florida-based Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Salley & Associates accumulated 2.65% or 162,615 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust accumulated 7.7% or 4.70 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -12.31% below currents $141.41 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15800 target in Monday, August 5 report.