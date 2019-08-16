Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Upped Its T. Rowe Price (TROW) Position; NIKON ORDINARY SHARES (NINOF) SI Increased By 14.01%

NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. NINOF’s SI was 752,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 660,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3764 days are for NIKON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NINOF)’s short sellers to cover NINOF’s short positions. It closed at $13.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased T. Rowe Price (TROW) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,021 shares as T. Rowe Price (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 133,226 shares with $13.34 million value, up from 129,205 last quarter. T. Rowe Price now has $24.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 844,996 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 10/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price End-April Assets Under Mgmt $1.02 Tln Vs End-March $1.01 Tln; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE – INVESTMENT ADVISORY REVENUES EARNED IN QTR FROM FIRM’S U.S. MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $832.9 MLN, UP 16.1% FROM COMPARABLE 2017 QTR; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $121 highest and $88 lowest target. $107.43’s average target is 1.87% above currents $105.46 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $98 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TROW in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity. Shares for $263,597 were sold by Robert W. Sharps on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 88,367 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru reported 224 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 20.16 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.05% or 45,240 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 19,695 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Chevy Chase holds 205,408 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Gemmer Asset Limited holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Veritable Lp invested in 0.03% or 14,082 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 68,000 shares. Cypress Cap Gp reported 4,266 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 9,375 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,193 shares.