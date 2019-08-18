Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Upped Position in Blackbaud (BLKB); Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $4.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 19,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 34,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 14,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 20,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 128,771 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings (RHHBY) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,390 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 4,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 739,464 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 33,006 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ameritas Invest reported 0.07% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 78,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 6,521 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 19 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Champlain Inv Limited Com reported 1.72% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 302,053 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability owns 150 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc invested in 114 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.6% or 9,452 shares. Monroe Financial Bank Tru Mi owns 995 shares. 50,396 are owned by Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company. Muhlenkamp Communication has invested 5.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Oh invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp reported 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 950 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability owns 59,833 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 624 were reported by Baystate Wealth. 1.49 million are held by Stifel. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 68,795 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. 193,512 were reported by Sector Pension Investment Board. Asset One has 522,299 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 100,908 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,604 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).