Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position By $1.15 Million; Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 57.68% above currents $27.27 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Varian Medical Systems now has $9.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

The stock increased 2.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Booking Holdings stake by 242 shares to 1,632 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) stake by 1,556 shares and now owns 61,097 shares. Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) was raised too.