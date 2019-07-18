Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stake by $756,700 as Shares Declined; L & S Advisors Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Lifted by $1.77 Million

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,993 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 10,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $288.97. About 39,958 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 62,722 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 491,881 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 452 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.12% or 19,200 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 271,059 shares stake. 5,996 were reported by Lafayette Invs. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt owns 83,210 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 226,366 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 60.07 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com reported 5,078 shares stake. King Luther Corp owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,200 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 2.45% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 175,990 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd stated it has 54,695 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares to 115,938 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares to 15,525 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

