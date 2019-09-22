Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Jennison Associates Has Upped Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 211,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 997,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 786,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56 million shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,479 shares to 11,007 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 39,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD Stock Is Still the Chip Champ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is Lacing up Its Boxing Gloves – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Is the Champion Chip Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.07% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Asset Management One Company Limited owns 513,210 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Management LP has 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 60,000 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 37,845 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 40,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.14% or 1.36M shares. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 1.34M shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 49,120 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Doheny Asset Ca has 0.33% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 12,840 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc owns 7,169 shares. Charter invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symmetry Peak Ltd reported 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Notis holds 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,880 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,975 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 1.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorp Of The West invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97,051 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 212,321 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company owns 3,532 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 2.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,037 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp invested in 226,990 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,908 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.68% or 17,002 shares. American Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,170 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,350 shares.