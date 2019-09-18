Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Shares Rose; Indus Capital Partners Boosted Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $692,667; Stock Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54M shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 12.04M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – Itau Creates Board for Latin America With Marino as Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,949 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,075 shares to 104,171 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).