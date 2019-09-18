Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $327,222; Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) by $837,200 as Market Value Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $9.47 during the last trading session, reaching $275.22. About 5.92M shares traded or 130.95% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 662,254 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 8,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 44.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,450 shares to 117,388 shares, valued at $25.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).