Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; First Solar (FSLR) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 203364.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 512,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 512,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.67M, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 2.63 million shares traded or 128.79% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 4.08M shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual holds 0.52% or 14,009 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.04% or 15,162 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 2.74 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 1,466 were reported by Mckinley Limited Delaware. Monetta Financial Services Incorporated holds 1.61% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 541,016 shares. Forbes J M & Communications Llp invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,131 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 21,047 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt stated it has 23,413 shares. Btc Cap Inc reported 17,048 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,179 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% or 1,795 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,635 shares to 256,290 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has 96,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Ameriprise Inc holds 288,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Electron Cap Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 660,851 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 31 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 146,300 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 328,192 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 108,525 are owned by Heartland Advsrs. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.13% or 370,791 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc owns 0.03% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 12,969 shares. Sei Investments owns 124,918 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.03% stake.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 355,345 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $156.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 327,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,625 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

