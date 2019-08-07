Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 263,377 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $172.5. About 74,341 shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prudential Financial owns 85,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 151,293 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 16,700 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 10,130 shares. 22,714 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 20,930 are held by Castleark Ltd. Axa stated it has 9,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 316,002 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Twin Cap Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,910 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $236,119 activity.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian expands interventional oncology footprint with two buys – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares to 44,103 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $118.44 million for 22.40 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” on January 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Chuck Akre’s Firm Takes an Interest in Focus Financial, Adds to Dollar Tree – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44M shares, valued at $823.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 69,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 5,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 18,839 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allen Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,600 shares. Geode stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.03% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 16,676 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 5,215 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 7,549 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 48,508 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 800 shares. Aperio Group Limited invested in 0% or 2,621 shares. Synovus Finance Corp stated it has 5,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).