Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Total Systems Services (TSS) Holding; Endurant Capital Management LP Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $7.24 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Total Systems Services (TSS) stake by 15.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,895 shares as Total Systems Services (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 44,103 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 38,208 last quarter. Total Systems Services now has $22.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.13M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 92.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 11,036 shares with $595,000 value, down from 147,629 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Global Payments beats on earnings as CEO cheers TSYS deal opportunities – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) stake by 8,188 shares to 97,124 valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cl A stake by 1 shares and now owns 10 shares. Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -2.71% below currents $127.45 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Friday, March 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSS in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3,553 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 5,944 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 1,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 307 shares. Clearbridge Lc has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 2,608 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 6,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 292,165 shares. Colony Grp stated it has 9,112 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 12,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 0.31% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.93 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 28,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 33,968 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 235,276 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 32,315 shares to 50,333 valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 241,944 shares and now owns 291,281 shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.30’s average target is 21.68% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap holds 300 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 264,566 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa accumulated 0.07% or 9,697 shares. S&Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,263 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation holds 3,869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 304,527 were accumulated by Da Davidson Com. Moreover, Orleans Capital Corp La has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bailard Inc owns 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,815 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc owns 17,065 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd has invested 1.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.58% or 134,920 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 10.82M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund owns 25,788 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.