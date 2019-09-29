Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Holding; Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Increased Its Position by $9.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.12M shares traded or 67.89% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 13/03/2018 – Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. It’s a protracted probe that may be nearing its end. $EIGI (published 30-Jan); 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 02/05/2018 – Endurance International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE EXPECTS INR404.5M INCENTIVE/YR FOR 2013-2017 PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 25/04/2018 – Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Extend Their Project Recovery Agreement; 05/04/2018 – GA-ASI Avenger ER Sets New Endurance Record Flying 23.4 Consecutive Hours; 04/05/2018 – Michelin, Sportbike Tire Service Support Army of Darkness in Upcoming Season for Moto Endurance Competition; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27M, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Endurance International Group Announces Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Endurance International (EIGI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Constant Contact Expands Marketing Suite With Websites, Logos, Domains and Stores – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2015.

