Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Upped Holding in T. Rowe Price (TROW) as Share Value Rose; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Market Value Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased by $496,098 Its Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 88,338 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Sees Deal Adding to Earnings in 2018 and Beyond; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price (TROW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 133,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 129,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 522,622 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0% or 296 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Cap has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Earnest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 118 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate reported 117,208 shares stake. Private Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 5,930 shares. Ipswich Investment Company holds 10,290 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Aimz Invest Advsrs Lc holds 2.65% or 38,623 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Inc reported 0.06% stake. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,438 shares. Homrich Berg reported 12,230 shares. North Star Management invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 3,905 shares. 19,832 are held by Oppenheimer & Company. Arizona State Retirement has 0.08% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Colony Gru invested in 7,473 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 38,150 shares to 153,495 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,707 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

