Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Stake in T. Rowe Price (TROW) Increased by $402,100 as Market Valuation Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Upped Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price (TROW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 133,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 129,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.77. About 613,104 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 3.4% of G1 Therapeutics Inc; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ T Rowe Price Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROW); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 186,549 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 6,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,438 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 68,061 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Carnegie Capital Asset Management holds 0.21% or 30,926 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,884 shares. 187,565 were reported by Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc. Bokf Na reported 37,669 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Homrich Berg holds 12,230 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Kings Point holds 200 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 15,315 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 2,802 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,938 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle (NSRGY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,172 are held by Brown Advisory Secs Lc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fulton Bank Na stated it has 52,739 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 3,245 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Hudock Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,272 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 38,489 shares. Northern holds 0.18% or 9.65 million shares. Kanawha Management Ltd has invested 1.84% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The New York-based Stralem has invested 3.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wade G W Incorporated reported 2,756 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 139,243 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca owns 19,420 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.74% stake.