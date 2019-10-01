Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $327,222 Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; DNB Financial (DNBF) Has 3.1 Sentiment

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 90,268 shares with $26.60M value, down from 91,381 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $132.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $273.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) investors sentiment increased to 3.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.40, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 31 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 10 sold and decreased holdings in DNB Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.28 million shares, up from 1.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DNB Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Can Acquire Adobe, Provided It Doesn’t Balk At A $260-Billion Price Tag – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Ltd Com has 3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 155,684 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.09% or 3.52M shares. Maverick Ltd stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Andra Ap holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 11,200 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt invested in 1,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has invested 1.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Karp Management Corp owns 8,936 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 51,471 were reported by Crestwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested in 90,268 shares. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 349,974 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co stated it has 9,420 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 1,745 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 48,069 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 872,278 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 15.69% above currents $273.2 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32300 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Merck (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,725 shares to 66,874 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 2,022 shares and now owns 18,848 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance was raised too.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.08M for 15.45 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 5,885 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has risen 37.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.6% vs 15.8%; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA: DNB’s annual report for 2017 is published today; 27/04/2018 – DNB – DNB – PURCHASE OF SHRS BY PRIMARY INSIDERS; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – DNB CHANGES ITS TAX GUIDING FOR 2018 AND 2019 FROM 23 TO 20 PER CENT; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DNB BANK ASA OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS ELDERSON AND SWANK RE-APPOINTED AT DNB; 09/03/2018 – REC SILICON ASA REC.OL – HAS MANDATED ARCTIC SECURITIES AND DNB MARKETS TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY, 12 MARCH; 26/04/2018 – DNB’S CEO: SAYS READY TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACKS, BUT IS CURRENTLY AWAITING APPROVAL FROM NORWAY’S BANK REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – Norway crown to firm as growth accelerates, rates rise -DNB

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation for 219,042 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 229,000 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.41% invested in the company for 103,755 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 99,598 shares.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $190.25 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “State greenlights S&T’s biggest deal to date – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.