Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $327,222; Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $401,620

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 44,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, down from 46,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $161.26. About 256,774 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $282.12. About 1.77 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.