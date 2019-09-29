Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Raised Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Position; Charah Solutions (CHRA) Shorts Up By 9.72%

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) had an increase of 9.72% in short interest. CHRA’s SI was 496,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.72% from 452,700 shares previously. With 84,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)’s short sellers to cover CHRA’s short positions. The SI to Charah Solutions Inc’s float is 6.41%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 11,032 shares traded. Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) has declined 31.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Waters Corp. (WAT) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 1,450 shares as Waters Corp. (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 117,388 shares with $25.27M value, up from 115,938 last quarter. Waters Corp. now has $14.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M

More notable recent Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuverra Environmental leads industrial gainers; Charah Solutions only loser – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charah Solutions Receives Byproduct Sales and Operations Contract Extension Award from Luminant – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. The company has market cap of $63.91 million. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -2.79% below currents $222.53 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Grandfield And Dodd Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,400 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,716 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 2,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,080 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 108,727 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.12% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 12,200 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 17,558 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.89% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,718 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0.53% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 254,388 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Holt Advsr Limited Dba Holt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 939 shares in its portfolio.