Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Regeneron (REGN) Holding by $630,864; Broad Run Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Regeneron (REGN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 18,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 16,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Regeneron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $286.65. About 438,560 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 6,320 shares to 40,133 shares, valued at $135.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,321 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,119 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 389,087 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Tdam Usa owns 54,201 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 929,511 shares. West Coast Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.09% or 65,408 shares. Private Ocean Ltd owns 3,229 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Central Asset Invs Management (Hk) Ltd has 21,300 shares for 9.63% of their portfolio. Neumann Mgmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,314 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 13,577 shares. Valley National Advisers invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advsr Lc invested in 0.37% or 21,805 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 11,115 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs expanded use of Dupixent – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Baird Health Care and Biotech Picks Have Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 26th Options Now Available For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are Shares Of Regeneron Tanking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.