Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Stake by $756,700 as Shares Rose; Bowling Portfolio Management Holds Position in Oshkosh (OSK)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 853,090 shares traded or 40.05% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33M shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. The insider Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521. Sagehorn David M. had sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31 million.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,643 shares to 16,001 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,935 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP holds 16,241 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,762 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 628,035 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 21,399 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 1,319 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP holds 246 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 129,385 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 15,307 shares. Archford Strategies Limited stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). North Star Mgmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 131,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc holds 985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 18,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares to 98,585 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 101,962 shares. Lafayette Invs accumulated 5,996 shares. Vanguard owns 60.07 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 145,454 shares. Legal General Plc has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.14% or 21,285 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 16,139 shares. Hartford Fin Mngmt has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,673 shares. First Western Capital Management owns 5,833 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership reported 143,814 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 10.40M shares. Blue Chip Partners holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,763 shares. Cordasco Net reported 4.25% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 50,041 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company owns 5,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.