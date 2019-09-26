Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $327,222; Boston Partners Has Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Position by $35.78 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 267,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604.45 million, down from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45M shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11M for 9.96 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Mgmt Pro invested in 0% or 56 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 1,546 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.04% or 2,608 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 15.10M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 0.39% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 76,701 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 7,691 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.05% or 144,827 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 4,350 shares. 5,220 were accumulated by Lipe Dalton. Farmers Bankshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 134 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 9,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Burney Com owns 67,668 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Paloma Mgmt reported 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 428,192 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $50.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 132,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,075 shares to 104,171 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 1,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: FedEx, Adobe Earnings on Tap – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated owns 7,164 shares. David R Rahn Incorporated reported 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connors Investor Svcs reported 58,166 shares stake. Decatur Capital Inc owns 42,674 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 147,365 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs invested in 3,551 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.3% or 872,278 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bank accumulated 1.32% or 70,187 shares. Inverness Counsel New York holds 231,390 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 174,773 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has 1.19 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.