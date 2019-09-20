Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Beck Capital Management Increased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $836.26. About 161,909 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 1.60 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultrapro Qqq (TQQQ) by 16,994 shares to 5,143 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.