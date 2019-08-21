Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stericycle (SRCL) Position; AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Stericycle (SRCL) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as Stericycle (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 109,364 shares with $5.95M value, down from 120,834 last quarter. Stericycle now has $4.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 708,471 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is -0.23% below currents $65.15 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Buckingham Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. See AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $59 New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58 New Target: $59 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is 22.68% above currents $44.63 stock price. Stericycle had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.37 million are held by Baillie Gifford & Com. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited Company reported 4.11 million shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability has 55,942 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Amg Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 15,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 16,765 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 61,222 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Ct has 2.15% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 3.10 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.47% or 26,411 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 3,974 shares. Community Comml Bank Na stated it has 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Pointstate Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 20,200 shares. Barnett & Inc holds 925 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 38,756 shares to 190,135 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) stake by 5,895 shares and now owns 44,103 shares. Merck (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,489 were accumulated by American. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 139,995 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 119,115 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 75,991 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. D E Shaw And Communication holds 7,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,238 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Paloma Company stated it has 24,988 shares. Proshare Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Victory Cap invested 0.23% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Cna Corporation stated it has 50,240 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 18,300 shares. 28,758 are held by Susquehanna Int Grp Llp. Sei Invs reported 69,950 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 43,316 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 509,498 shares traded or 2.21% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M