Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding By $439,104; Avalon Advisors Decreased Autozone (AZO) Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Facebook (FB) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 2,287 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 33,277 shares with $6.42M value, up from 30,990 last quarter. Facebook now has $541.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Obama’s Director Of National Economic Council To Board — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 22/05/2018 – A group of left-leaning advocacy groups has launched an initiative to ask the FTC to break up Facebook’s major social platforms; 23/04/2018 – Professor Apologizes for Helping Cambridge Analytica Harvest Facebook Data; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video)

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 1,264 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Avalon Advisors Llc holds 13,466 shares with $14.81 million value, down from 14,730 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 228,416 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Avalon Advisors Llc increased Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 313,488 shares to 420,389 valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 36,459 shares and now owns 484,388 shares. Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1190.40’s average target is 2.68% above currents $1159.37 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135700 target in Friday, September 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $127500 target in Wednesday, September 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 142,176 shares. 1,241 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 21,697 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability invested in 5 shares. Nomura stated it has 4,201 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 10 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0.47% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qv invested 1.39% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 19,500 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Thomas White Int Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,459 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.03% or 1,109 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 0.17% or 4,500 shares. Pnc Service Incorporated holds 108,537 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 8.98M shares or 0.5% of the stock. 2,642 are owned by Dumont Blake Investment Llc. Monetta Serv Incorporated invested in 2.25% or 17,000 shares. Hound Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon has invested 2.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hhr Asset Ltd reported 291,826 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Telos holds 0.18% or 3,203 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 152,038 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,905 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 935,236 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Js Ltd Liability Co accumulated 257,587 shares or 7.28% of the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,318 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 27,318 shares.