Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position by $1.15 Million; As Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Valuation Declined, Weber Alan W Has Increased Stake

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 813,191 shares traded or 46.94% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 17,187 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Geode Management Lc accumulated 159,556 shares. Towle And Com owns 1.33 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,200 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 20,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 921,501 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability invested in 121,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,155 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Qs Investors Ltd has 348 shares. 33,289 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 33,254 shares. State Street has 192,408 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 48,112 shares. Zebra Mngmt holds 0.06% or 19,412 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 22.53 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 242 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

