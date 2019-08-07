Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position as Stock Value Declined; As General Electric (GE) Stock Value Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Trimmed Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 63.59M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 813,191 shares traded or 46.94% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares to 133,226 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68M for 22.53 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $236,119 activity.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jump Trading has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 929 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 316,002 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated stated it has 190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associates has 0.26% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,805 shares. 313,545 were reported by Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny. Fiera accumulated 1.38% or 2.49 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 17,661 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 81,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.06% or 148,990 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 29,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Pwr holds 150,791 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 87,746 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 43,776 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 922 shares. Citizens And Northern owns 12,506 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.75M shares. Iowa Bankshares owns 34,817 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 21.07 million shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 40,000 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust, California-based fund reported 16,228 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 102,324 shares. 125,543 are owned by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 216,688 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated has 0.66% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 147,179 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.