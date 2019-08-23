Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $666,783; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, First United Bank Trust Has Lifted Position

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.78. About 964,876 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Concorde Asset Llc has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,810 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,893 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 754,352 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 5,016 shares. Fundx Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 0.26% or 9,440 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And Comm has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,050 shares. 76,835 are owned by Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Com. Cohen Mngmt holds 0.67% or 34,610 shares in its portfolio. 15,133 are owned by Roosevelt Group Inc. Bb&T stated it has 689,014 shares. Beacon Management reported 199 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.35% or 42,963 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi holds 2.59% or 139,864 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 55,951 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares to 63,149 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 38,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 69,964 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Blackhill Inc accumulated 2.19% or 103,300 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Naples Advsrs Ltd Llc has 8,917 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Llc stated it has 1,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,642 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 1.47 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Choate Invest invested in 10,549 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Salem Cap Management Inc reported 6,672 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc owns 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,590 shares. Barnett & invested in 0.05% or 749 shares. Northern has 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5.10 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt owns 6,425 shares. Fil holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.44 million for 19.80 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.