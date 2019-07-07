Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Slm (SLM); As Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose, Baxter Bros Decreased Holding by $352,000

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 862,486 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Ma; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 09/03/2018 – SLM Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 28/03/2018 – SLM Solutions Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inc owns 2,581 shares. 4,632 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 121,606 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 992,563 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 255,687 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 21,181 are owned by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Pennsylvania Trust Com invested in 9,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Plc has 247,939 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Choate Investment owns 4,460 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0.05% or 268,346 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 0.05% or 3,545 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). St Germain D J Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares to 109,364 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 10,420 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 243,100 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 285 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 5,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 0.24% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 190,135 shares. Cleararc holds 11,214 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 3.56 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 265,934 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 336,770 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 264,783 shares. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,012 shares.

