Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $476,775; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Market Value Rose, Rgm Capital Has Lifted Holding by $5.80 Million

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 101,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.06 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 742,230 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 104,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, up from 100,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 1.17 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 139,400 shares to 511,384 shares, valued at $96.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 185,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

