Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Waters Corp. (WAT) Position by $1.22 Million; As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed by $320,864 Its Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $213.32. About 1.17M shares traded or 97.60% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 40,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 574,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 12.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.89M shares traded or 93.53% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 242 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,175 are owned by Bancorporation. Snyder Management LP holds 0.1% or 8,805 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,937 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares And stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 645,069 are owned by Invesco Limited. Virtu Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,262 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Co has 1,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 5,569 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 369 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 534 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,418 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 53,972 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.60 million were sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million. SALICE THOMAS P had sold 2,000 shares worth $463,180.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.18 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 370,590 were reported by Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 358,615 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.04% or 50,470 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,611 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 389,575 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 18,224 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP owns 1,970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 84,760 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 10,764 shares. Rdl Fin Inc has 26,593 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 24,500 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc reported 45,146 shares stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million.