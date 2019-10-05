Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its National Instruments (NATI) Holding by $410,205; American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose While Front Barnett Associates Cut Its Position

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in National Instruments (NATI) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 263,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, up from 253,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 322,237 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NI Expands Test Coverage for Wi-Fi 6 PA/FEM Components above 6 GHz – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National Instruments Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NATI – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2016. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of National Instruments Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:NATI) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NI Releases the Latest Version of SystemLinkâ„¢ Software – Business Wire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold NATI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.02% or 31,400 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 4,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 91,267 shares. 20,978 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Com. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.19% or 32,419 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 12,907 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 99,136 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 131,476 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 2,409 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc owns 27,429 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 16,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares has 234,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,599 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Llc. 12,678 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,052 shares. Reaves W H And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.07% or 1,034 shares. 412,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 308,054 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp has 2.18 million shares. Telemus Capital Lc invested in 0.67% or 35,157 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.07% or 96,472 shares. 800 were accumulated by Css Llc Il. Daiwa Secs stated it has 112,109 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset owns 302,897 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,449 shares. Lincoln National owns 5,985 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 66,800 were reported by Skylands Limited Liability Com. Meiji Yasuda Life has 1,759 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.