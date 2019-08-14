Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position By $1.15 Million; ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS (ATGN) Shorts Increased By 669.23%

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ATGN) had an increase of 669.23% in short interest. ATGN’s SI was 10,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 669.23% from 1,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 22,459 shares traded. Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 97,124 shares with $13.76 million value, down from 105,312 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $10.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 829,894 shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 38,756 shares to 190,135 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 8,020 shares and now owns 243,655 shares. Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.09% or 134,298 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corp holds 3,312 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 3,969 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ameritas Prns Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,786 shares. Pettee Investors stated it has 7,384 shares. 9,318 are held by Advsr Asset Management Incorporated. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,416 shares stake. 4.26M are owned by State Street. Compton Management Ri stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 17,802 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 123,255 shares. 12,083 are owned by Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 316,002 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Updates Investors on Proposed Reimbursement Changes – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.83M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.