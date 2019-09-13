Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $327,222; 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While Evermay Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $328,527

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $277.86. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.97. About 1.85M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Bancorporation invested in 0.07% or 1,265 shares. Sit Investment Associates stated it has 32,010 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,116 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 211,576 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,406 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 5,540 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Co holds 4.92% or 80,140 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 0.02% or 594 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 1,894 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Group Inc Investment Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 501,762 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 165,139 shares. S&Co holds 0.13% or 4,162 shares. 227,560 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Birinyi Associate Inc invested in 0.98% or 7,900 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,005 shares to 263,246 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.69 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.79 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 1,447 shares. Kings Point Management owns 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,230 shares. 6,371 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0.02% or 687,617 shares. Weybosset And Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,250 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,304 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company invested in 5,906 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Freestone Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth Inc accumulated 9,097 shares. 3,585 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc. Shelter Mutual stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argyle Capital invested 1.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrowstreet Partnership has 846,456 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt Comm L L C has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oarsman reported 1,936 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CARB, CAH and TWOU – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.