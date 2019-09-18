Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Xilinx (XLNX) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,075 shares as Xilinx (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 104,171 shares with $12.28 million value, up from 100,096 last quarter. Xilinx now has $26.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 174,373 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 5.12% above currents $78.96 stock price. InterXion Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 9 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8100 target. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 147.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 33,911 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M

