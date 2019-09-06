Schaller Investment Group Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Taurus Asset Management Cut Holding by $406,300 as Share Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 191,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, down from 197,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 752,096 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 916,226 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR)

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance”, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,146 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 101,510 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 37,673 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Da Davidson And reported 106,948 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wheatland Advisors has 0.36% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,900 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 4,000 shares. Twin Tree Management LP owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 40,243 shares. Geode Cap Ltd has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12.72M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 3,409 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited Company invested in 2.83% or 375,288 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Allstate stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 10,580 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc invested in 25,778 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.04 million for 26.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 14,824 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested in 2,042 shares. Asset holds 0.08% or 15,595 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,110 shares. 150 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 187,175 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.11% or 93,728 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 67,604 shares. Weitz Mgmt invested in 1.2% or 275,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Limited invested in 1,010 shares. Stonebridge Capital reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Architects stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Creative Planning owns 8,262 shares. 5,608 were reported by Hl Financial Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 317,557 shares.