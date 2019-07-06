Schaller Investment Group Upped Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $4.51 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc reported 384,364 shares stake. Clean Yield Group invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Arrow Fin Corp invested in 8,930 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,569 shares. Tradition Mngmt Llc reported 2,500 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 0.03% or 5,840 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 21,742 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 94,239 shares. Decatur Mgmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Motco owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 175 are owned by North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation. Moreover, Montag A & Assocs has 0.32% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 2,021 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 111,171 shares. 5.09 million are owned by Akre Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares to 21,565 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc holds 0.28% or 1,606 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 1.23M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,553 shares. Tctc holds 11,465 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 34,547 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc invested in 0.91% or 114,878 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Ltd Partnership holds 63,900 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma invested 2.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parkside Comml Bank & Tru reported 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv reported 27,035 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Hilltop accumulated 2,765 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Credit Agricole S A has 0.45% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $724,717. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992.