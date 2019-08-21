Schaller Investment Group Upped By $4.51 Million Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (HPT) Shorts Up By 10.36%

Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT) had an increase of 10.36% in short interest. HPT’s SI was 5.44M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.36% from 4.93M shares previously. With 742,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT)’s short sellers to cover HPT’s short positions. The SI to Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia’s float is 3.35%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 255,579 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has declined 11.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 13/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Names John G. Murray as Managing Trustee; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 171.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schaller Investment Group Inc acquired 42,960 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 67,960 shares with $7.14 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $22.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 690,941 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Hospitality Properties Trust shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 489,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 76,942 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,583 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 19,199 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 7.55 million shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 267,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). 9,500 are owned by South Dakota Council. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Cohen Management owns 10,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 0.66% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Hourglass Capital has invested 2.24% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 13.91% above currents $95.57 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $110 target. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 4,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt stated it has 14,196 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Natixis stated it has 135,049 shares. 22 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 256,338 shares. 114 were reported by Covington Cap Mngmt. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 65,385 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0.19% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc invested in 0.31% or 24,648 shares. Envestnet Asset has 188,126 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & accumulated 0.07% or 36,935 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,010 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,777 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 8,370 shares.